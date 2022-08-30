Kelsey-Seybold adding ASC to system's 'top 4 campus' project in Houston

Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold is building an ASC in Webster, Texas, a Houston suburb, the Houston Business Journal reported Aug. 29.

The ASC will be located on what the health system said will be one of its top four campuses, which will also include a cancer center and the expansion of an existing clinic, the report said. The ASC will be housed in a four-story, 116,000-square-foot building.

It will include four operating rooms, three endoscopy suites and a procedure room for interventional pain management and radiology services, the report said. Construction on the facility is expected to finish in fall 2023.

The completed campus will have space for 82 providers, more than triple the location's existing capacity, the report said.