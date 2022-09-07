Aestique plans new 15,000-square-foot Pennsylvania ASC

Claire Wallace -  

ASC Aestique plans to open a new 15,000-square-foot center in Unity Township, Pa., to meet growing demand in the community, according to a Sept. 6 report from the Latrobe Bulletin 

The new ASC will be constructed on an unused part of its property. 

The Unity Township Planning Commission approved the preliminary and final plans for the subdivision request and the site plan. 

According to the commission report, the new ASC will add additional jobs in the region and have a positive impact on economic development.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast