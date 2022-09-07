Aestique plans new 15,000-square-foot Pennsylvania ASC

ASC Aestique plans to open a new 15,000-square-foot center in Unity Township, Pa., to meet growing demand in the community, according to a Sept. 6 report from the Latrobe Bulletin.

The new ASC will be constructed on an unused part of its property.

The Unity Township Planning Commission approved the preliminary and final plans for the subdivision request and the site plan.

According to the commission report, the new ASC will add additional jobs in the region and have a positive impact on economic development.