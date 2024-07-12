Colorado eye center files for bankruptcy, shutters all facilities

Pueblo, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Eye Center plans to shutter all of its clinics July 31 following 32 years of operation, according to a July 12 report from The Pueblo Chieftain.

The center, which operates southeastern Colorado’s only LASIK surgery center, has also filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The closure will impact six facilities, 77 employees and 25,450 patients the clinics served yearly.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share that Rocky Mountain Eye Center will be closing its doors on July 31," the eye center's board of directors told the Chieftain. "Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to financially recover after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision has been incredibly difficult, as we have cherished serving our patients and our communities. While we do not know where our providers will land, they are committed to continue working to serve our local communities."

Impacted providers "will continue to reside and practice in Colorado," following the closure, according to the report.

Patients of the six facilities began receiving texts and emails on July 5 with an alert about the closure.

Ultimately, the practice has cited the lasting impact of COVID-19 as the main reason for its shuttering.





