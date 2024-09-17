Michigan physician practice closes after 74 years 

Saginaw Township, Mich.-based Women's OB-GYN will permanently close after 74 years, according to a letter posted on the practice's website.

The practice will continue to schedule surgeries through Sept. 27 and see postpartum and gynecologic patients through Oct. 11. Postpartum and postsurgical emergency calls will be taken until Oct. 27.

The practice has five physicians and three nurse practitioners, according to its website.

According to the letter, patients will be responsible for finding new providers and medical records can be transferred upon request. The letter did not provide a reason for the closure.

"It has been a privilege to provide your healthcare for the last 74 years," the letter said. "We are grateful for the opportunity to have served your medical needs."