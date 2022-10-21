Kelsey-Sebold breaks ground on 135,000-square-foot expansion that will add ASC

Kelsey-Sebold has broken ground on a 135,000-square-foot expansion of their Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center in Sugar Land, Texas, which will add an ASC and a cancer center to the practice, according to an Oct. 20 report from Community Impact.

The new ASC will include four operating rooms, three endoscopy suites and one procedure room for pain management. It will also have capacity for 24-hour patient monitoring.

When the expansion is finished in winter 2023, the clinic will have 200,000-square-feet and capacity for 75 providers.