Tenet opening ASC, hospital in Florida 

Tenet Healthcare is planning a hospital and ASC in Port St. Lucie, Fla., The Palm Beach Post reported June 17.

The 54-bed Florida Coast Medical and Surgical Center will offer orthopedics, spine, robotics, general surgery and advanced cardiac care. The site will also include two medical office towers.

The expansion will serve new residents and make it easier for existing patients to access inpatient hospitalization.

Tenet is the parent company of Dallas-based ASC chain United Surgical Partners International.