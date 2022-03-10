Virginia hospital opens $6.8M joint venture orthopedic ASC

Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened an orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va.

Stone Springs Ambulatory Surgery Center is a $6.8 million, 18,630-square-foot facility with private recovery rooms and two operating rooms, the hospital said in an email shared with Becker's.

The ASC is a joint venture with 16 physician partners. It offers surgical services for general orthopedics, total joint replacement and spinal procedures.

The facility occupies the site of StoneSprings Hospital's former freestanding emergency room, the hospital said.