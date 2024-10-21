Anesthesiologist sues Florida hospital, alleging unsafe conditions in ASC

An anesthesiologist has sued Boynton Beach, Fla.-based Bethesda Hospital after he allegedly slipped and fell in an ASC, Boca News Now reported Oct. 14.

The suit alleges James Cerullo, MD, slipped and fell on Dec. 23, 2022, near an ASC operating room where he was scheduled to work and sustained critical injuries because the facility was not cleaned in a professional manner.

The suit alleges Dr. Cerullo slipped and fell on a "wet, slippery, dangerous floor" that had been mopped by an employee of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health, parent company of the hospital. Baptist and Bethesda West owed the public a hospital in a "reasonably safe" condition, the suit said.

The suit alleges Dr. Cerullo suffered "serious and permanent injuries" and had to undergo multiple surgeries. He is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

Bethesda had not responded to the suit as of Oct. 14, according to the report.

Becker's has reached out to Baptist Health and Bethesda Hospital and will update this story if more information becomes available.