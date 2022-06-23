Independent spine ASC Riverfront Surgery Center opens in Tennessee

The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC, The Chattanoogan reported June 22.

Riverfront Surgery Center is the building's anchor tenant, the report said.

"We've assembled a fantastic group of surgeons to open this center," physician-owner Jay Jolley, MD, a spine surgeon, told The Chattanoogan. "As an independent surgery center, Riverfront can easily cater to the needs of our patients. We offer our patients flexibility, convenient parking and the best possible experience during their surgeries."

The ASC offers spine, pain management, orthopedic and podiatry services. Eleven physicians operate from the center.