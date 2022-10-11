Univ. of Arkansas for Medical Sciences opening urology ASC

Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is opening a urology ASC as part of its upcoming $20 million Health Specialty Center, Arkansas Business reported Oct. 10.

The 32,000-square-foot center will house an interventional radiology and imaging suite, a urology clinic and the ASC, the report said. It is expected to double patient capacity and improve the experience for those with benign urological conditions.

The new space and upgraded equipment is also expected to help providers and bolster recruiting, the report said. It will include 15 exam rooms, four procedure rooms and as many as four operating rooms, with about 50 employees total.