Billings Clinic to open 140,000SF multispecialty clinic with ASC

Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., opened a 140,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic on Sept. 13, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

The three-story clinic is the first building to open on its new 58-acre medical campus. It includes more than 60 exam rooms, 10 treatment rooms, physician offices and spaces for physical and occupational therapy.

The ASC and urgent care center, which is connected to the building, is expected to be completed by mid-October.

The campus will employ more than 250 people, including 54 providers, and will offer over 20 different specialties, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

A grand opening for the clinic, ASC and urgent care facility is set for Oct. 15.






