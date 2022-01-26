$53M Maryland facility with ASC opens

The Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge (Md.) is open and accepting patients, The Star Democrat reported Jan. 26.

The pavilion, which includes a second-floor ASC, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, rehabilitation services, chronic disease management and a community education room, is part of a $53 million complex that had been under construction since January 2020, the report said.

The complex, the University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center at Cambridge, began accepting and treating patients in October. It includes a 22-bed emergency care facility and multiple short stay observation beds on the first level.