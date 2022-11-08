Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8.

The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part of a project to refurbish the entire mall, which will be renamed Gallatin Crossing.

"We're seeing it play out in the industry where a vacant department store has been transitioned into medical use," Steve Corning, CEO of Billings, Mont.-based developer Corning Cos., the company leading the redevelopment, told the Chronicle. “It allowed SCL to get into market quickly."