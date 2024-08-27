Arkansas physician sentenced to 7+ years for illegal prescription 

A Texarkana, Ark., physician was sentenced to 87 months in prison for illegal prescription.

Lonnie Parker, MD, was investigated in 2018 following complaints of a suspected pill mill and the possible overdose of a patient, the Justice Department said in an Aug. 26 news release.

In a two-year period, Dr. Parker prescribed roughly 1.2 million doses of opiates to approximately 1,508 patients and around 16 gallons of promethazine with codeine cough syrup to approximately 29 patients.

He was convicted on two counts of distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a Schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.