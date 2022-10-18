Ascension Seton breaks ground on joint venture ASC

Claire Wallace -  

Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown (Texas) has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot building that will house a 19,664-square-foot surgery center, according to an Oct. 17 report from Hello Georgetown

The outpatient surgery center will be associated with Ascension Texas. 

"We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise in this growing community at Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown," Andy Davis, president and CEO of Ascension Texas, told Hello Georgetown. "As we celebrate 120 years of service, Ascension Seton will continue to focus on ways to meet the healthcare needs of Central Texans and be a destination for high quality care provided by experienced specialists."

