New cardio ASC opens in California

Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health opened its new Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic, Valley Voice reported Jan. 21.

The 3,000-square-foot clinic, which opened Jan. 17, will offer patients surgical services for diseases and conditions treated at Kaweah Health Medical Center, the report said. It includes four patient care rooms.

Its surgical team will be led by Frederick Mayer, MD, who is returning to the health system after leading its inaugural cardiothoracic program in 1996, and will include three medical assistants.