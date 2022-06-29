New York eye group bumping patient capacity 50% with new ASC

Buffalo-based ophthalmology group UBMD Ophthalmology is doubling the capacity of its Ross Eye Institute with an expansion project that will eventually include a new ASC, Buffalo Business First reported June 29.

The project's first phase, a $9.6 million, 18,156-square-foot outpatient facility, is currently under construction, the report said. It is penned for a Jan. 1 completion and will replace a 7,500-square-foot office where the group is finishing a 10-year lease term.

The upcoming 12,000-square-foot ASC is part of the project's second phase, the report said.