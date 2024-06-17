Arkansas ophthalmologist has license suspended for alleged patient assault

A Fayetteville, Ark.-based ophthalmologist has had his medical license suspended by the state after allegedly asking a patient to remove her shirt during an eye exam, according to a June 13 report from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Robert Baker, MD, had his license suspended in an emergency order from the Arkansas State Medical Board after allegedly requesting that a patient remove her shirt and bra during a "visual acuity examination" in September.

The patient declined, saying she was uncomfortable. When she returned for a follow-up, Dr. Baker allegedly once again asked for her to remove her shirt and touched her breasts during the exam.

The patient allegedly asked to put her shirt back on twice and was told no by Dr. Baker. The medical board deemed Dr. Baker's conduct "inappropriate and medically unnecessary during a sensory exam."

Dr. Baker's license is suspended pending a hearing set for Aug. 7.