$28M joint venture ASC proposed in North Carolina

Three surgery center LLCs have submitted a certificate of need application for a $28.3 million ASC in Pinehurst, N.C., The Pilot reported Nov. 25.

The application proposes the joint venture would acquire and relocate no more than two operating rooms from the Surgery Center of Pinehurst to develop an ASC with four procedure rooms.

The project, proposed by Southern Pines Surgery Center, Pinehurst Surgical Clinic Realty and Southern Pines Surgery Center Properties, is slated for completion in January 2025.