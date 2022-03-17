New England surgery group launches region's 1st hernia surgery center

Providence, R.I.-based Brown Surgical Associates is launching a comprehensive hernia surgery center.

The group said in a March 17 news release that the center will be the first of its kind in the region. It will offer open, minimally invasive, robot-assisted and laparoscopic procedures.

"It's our mission to be there for patients who need help, including those with complex cases who may have been denied surgery by other practices or told repair is not possible," the group's president, William Cioffi, MD, said in the news release. "We want to give them the opportunity to get back to normal, living a pain-free life."