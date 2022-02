Bellin Health is moving forward with plans to build an ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis., construction company Jigsaw Team said this week.

The five-story center, slated to open fall 2023, will house an expansion of the health system's orthopedics department, a joint replacement clinic and rheumatology clinic, Jigsaw Team said Feb. 14.

The ASC will feature eight operating rooms and is expected to house about 450 providers and staff members.