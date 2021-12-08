145 ASCs built by hospitals, health systems in 2021: A state-by-state breakdown

- Small
Becker's ASC Review has covered the introduction of 145 new hospital- or health system-affiliated ASCs in 2021 so far. The following is a state-by-state breakdown with links to original coverage.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Please reach out to Marcus Robertson (mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com) with any questions or to add an ASC.
Alabama
- Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders, wrbl.com reported April 28.
- East Alabama Medical Center opened a medical facility with an ASC in Auburn.
- USA Health is building a health center in Fairhope, Ala., that will feature an ASC.
- St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical are opening a gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala.
- Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health kicked off construction on a $30 million facility that will replace Brookwood Baptist Medical Center's current operating rooms.
Arizona
- MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate and Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus.
- Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health opened the Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.).
- Prescott, Ariz.-based Yavapai Regional Medical Group opened an orthopedic surgery center in Prescott Valley.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on its Arrowhead campus, a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC.
Arkansas
- Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center on Feb. 5 cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center, developed in collaboration with physicians.
California
- An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital has been converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion.
- Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services facility to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is planning to open a $75 million surgery center.
- The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) almost completed the construction of an ASC.
- An ASC is proposed in UC Davis Health's 34.5-acre expansion in Folsom Ranch, Calif.
- Eisenhower Health opened its expanded $68 million orthopedic center and ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
- Builders broke ground on a $335.8 million University of California San Francisco Medical Center facility that will house an ASC.
- Emanate Health broke ground Aug. 27 on a medical building with an ASC in West Covina, Calif.
Colorado
- Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC.
- Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC.
- Vail (Colo.) Health in November opened a $70 million medical center with an ASC that specializes in orthopedic and pain management procedures.
District of Columbia
- King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported March 12.
Florida
- Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., that will feature an outpatient surgery center, according to a Jan. 11 report.
- Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center announced it is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building, the South Florida Business Journal reported March 12.
- Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a new medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus, South Florida Hospital News reported April 23.
- ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health.
- AdventHealth has invested over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla.
- St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health broke ground on a campus with an ASC.
- HCA Healthcare West Florida has planned a $50 million surgical hospital, dubbed the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla.
- Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Fla., is converting a former elementary school into a facility that will include an ASC, medical office building and diagnostic imaging center.
- Lee Memorial Health approved the purchase of 23 acres in Cape Coral, Fla., to house an outpatient physician and surgical center.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Coral Springs, Fla.-based Z Urology to build a single-specialty ASC.
- Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital began construction for a new hospital building and a medical office building.
- Orlando (Fla.) Health is moving forward with the construction of a hospital featuring a 20,000-square-foot ASC.
Georgia
- CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga.
- A Georgia certificate-of-need appeal panel approved Northside Hospital's plan to build a surgery center in Braselton.
Illinois
- Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System is opening a $21 million ASC this fall.
- Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group opened a five-operating-room surgery center that has been in the works since 2019.
- Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health is building a near-$70 million campus with an ASC.
- St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare converted a former grocery store in Edwardsville, Ill., into an ASC.
- The Tinley Park (Ill.) Village Board approved Loyola Medicine's proposal to build a $69 million outpatient center with a surgery center.
Indiana
- Beacon Health began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind., which will cost a combined $15.4 million.
- Muncie-based Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital's orthopedic center is getting a dedicated ASC.
- Indiana University Health opened a multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind.
- University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a medical facility with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind.
- The Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network is expanding to Gas City, Ind., with a surgery center.
Kansas
- Olathe (Kan.) Health submitted to the city council plans to develop a two-story medical office building with an ASC, according to Kansas City Business Journal.
- Clara Barton Hospital is conducting a $15 million building expansion project featuring an ASC in Hoisington, Kan.
Kentucky
- Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center.
- Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health opened a laser eye surgery center inside its existing UofL Health-Medical Center East building, according to a Jan. 26 report.
- Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center.
- AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky.
- Baptist Health broke ground on an outpatient medical center with an ASC in Louisville, Ky.
- Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., broke ground on a $225.6 million outpatient medical pavilion with an ASC.
Louisiana
- Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health announced plans to open an outpatient surgery center in February.
- Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System approved construction of a $75 million surgical center this fall.
Maine
- Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital announced an outpatient specialty care and surgery center.
Maryland
- Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University is planning a medical office building and surgery center.
- Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital broke ground on a medical facility that will include an ASC.
- The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge, a new $53 million medical facility with an ASC, began accepting patients.
- Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is building a facility with an ASC in Fort Washington, Md.
Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center is planning three new ASCs:
- The Howard County Surgery Center in Columbia, Md.
- The Surgery Center at Bellwood Farms in Rockwood, Md.
- The REI IVF Surgery Center in Lutherville, Md.
Massachusetts
- Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital opened a surgery center in partnership with local healthcare providers and surgeons.
- Boston Children's Hospital is planning a $435 million suburban expansion, which will include an ASC.
Michigan
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an $8 million ASC, the Grass Lake (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center, The Exponent reported.
- Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System's board of directors approved a plan to build multiple ASCs in the area.
- Spectrum Health has filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Bronson Healthcare kicked off construction on its new $19.3 million ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., where the company is headquartered.
Minnesota
- Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall.
- Developers broke ground May 20 on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health.
- St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) and Gateway Clinic are joining forces for a multimillion-dollar ASC in Moose Lake, Minn.
Missouri
- Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group broke ground on its outpatient surgery center March 16, local NBC affiliate KOMU reported.
- Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth embarked on a $125 million expansion that includes an ASC and an orthopedics and sports medicine center.
- SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital broke ground on a $20 million ASC this fall.
- Springfield, Mo.-based Jordan Valley Community Health Center is renovating a former Price Cutter grocery store into an ASC.
- Jordan Valley Community Health broke ground on a women and children's clinic with an ASC in Springfield, Mo.
Montana
- Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center, a $20 million project, opened April 19, NBC affiliate KHQ reported.
- Benefis Health System is planning a facility with an ASC and specialty clinics in Helena, Mont.
Nebraska
- Grand Island, Neb.-based CHI Health St. Francis opened its new surgery center May 19.
New Hampshire
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $62 million ASC in Manchester, N.H.
New Jersey
- Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J.
- Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., according to an April 22 LinkedIn post.
- Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., opened a multispecialty surgery center that provides care for 15 specialties.
New Mexico
- Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus.
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening a $34.5 million medical office building with an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M.
New York
- New York City-based Lenox Health Greenwich Village opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center.
- White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital opened an outpatient center on its campus this summer.
- UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health for a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center.
- Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC.
- Catholic Health received state approval for a $66 million hospital in Lockport, N.Y., with an outpatient surgery center.
- The University of Rochester is converting a former Sears building to an ASC in Henrietta, N.Y.
- Sovereign Medical Group finished an ASC in New York City.
- Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital submitted an application for an orthopedic ambulatory care center to the town of Clarkstown's planning board.
- Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital opened its new ASC to patients.
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City cut the ribbon on its new orthopedic surgery center.
North Carolina
- Wilmington (N.C.) Health broke ground on its new ASC.
- Raleigh, N.C.-based Rex Healthcare, a subsidiary of UNC Healthcare, built a medical building with an ASC.
- Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health received approval to build an outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville (N.C.).
- Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is building an ASC in Mills River, N.C.
- UNC Rex received regulatory approval to build an ASC at the Rex Wellness Center of Garner (N.C.).
North Dakota
- Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is opening an ASC in Bismarck, N.D.
Ohio
- Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio, according to a Jan. 20 report.
- Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio, City Scene Columbus reported April 21.
- Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus began construction on an orthopedic and surgery center.
- The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville broke ground on a $45 million medical center with an ASC in Coshocton, Ohio.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio, according to an April 27 news release.
Oregon
- Salem (Ore.) Health's new outpatient surgery center is now seeing patients.
- Salem-based Willamette Surgery Center and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics are joining forces for an ASC.
Pennsylvania
- ValueHealth is building a joint replacement facility with an ASC in Concord Township, Pa.
- Excela Health finished a $10 million surgery center that will focus on cancer treatment at its Latrobe (Pa.) Hospital.
- Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is planning to build an ASC focused on infertility treatments.
- Excela Health plans to build a $12 million ASC in Connellsville, Pa.
Rhode Island
- Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29 and has since expanded its surgery offerings for knee procedures.
South Carolina
- Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center Northeast opened an urgent care, imaging center, and physical and occupational therapy facility, with more services planned, Cola Daily reported March 9.
- Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Tennessee
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, TriStar Division, is building an ASC.
- Watauga Orthopaedics, a 20-physician group, broke ground on a $17 million ASC in Johnson City, Tenn.
- Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare and local physician partners opened an ASC in Talbott, Tenn.
- A two-story multispecialty surgery center opened at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- Construction is underway on the United Surgical Partners International-affiliated Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Texas
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas.
- The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is building a major outpatient center to better serve one of the nation's fastest-growing populations.
- Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health plans to include a surgery center as part of an expansion.
- Tenet-owned Baptist Health System in San Antonio is planning a campus with an ASC that could approach $400 million.
- Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas.
- UT Health RGV is planning a cancer and surgery center in McAllen, Texas.
- Children's Hospital of San Antonio is building a pediatric surgery center at its downtown campus.
- Perryton, Texas-based Ochiltree General Hospital is celebrating the beginning of construction of a surgery center on its campus.
- Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio broke ground on a project featuring a hospital, medical office building and ASC.
- UT Health San Antonio plans to build a $50 million medical office building with an ASC.
Utah
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a Saratoga Springs, Utah, campus that will hold an ASC.
- Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a surgery center at the Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah.
- Intermountain Healthcare and the Orthopedic Partners broke ground Sept. 15 on a joint-venture ASC.
Virginia
- Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint-venture center, according to a Jan. 19 announcement.
- Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22, with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.
- Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center started construction on its ASC.
- Kaiser Permanente is planning a new facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.
- Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health is opening a $384 million outpatient tower.
- Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center purchased a $34.5 million building to set up an orthopedic ASC.
Washington
- Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is proposing an ASC in Lacey, Wash.
Wisconsin
- A site plan review committee on Nov. 1 approved plans for Bellin Health's ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis.