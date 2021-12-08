145 ASCs built by hospitals, health systems in 2021: A state-by-state breakdown

Becker's ASC Review has covered the introduction of 145 new hospital- or health system-affiliated ASCs in 2021 so far. The following is a state-by-state breakdown with links to original coverage.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Please reach out to Marcus Robertson (mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com) with any questions or to add an ASC.

Alabama

Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders, wrbl.com reported April 28. East Alabama Medical Center opened a medical facility with an ASC in Auburn. USA Health is building a health center in Fairhope, Ala., that will feature an ASC. St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical are opening a gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health kicked off construction on a $30 million facility that will replace Brookwood Baptist Medical Center's current operating rooms.

Arizona

MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate and Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health opened the Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.). Prescott, Ariz.-based Yavapai Regional Medical Group opened an orthopedic surgery center in Prescott Valley. Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on its Arrowhead campus, a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC.

Arkansas

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center on Feb. 5 cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center, developed in collaboration with physicians.

California

An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital has been converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion. Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services facility to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is planning to open a $75 million surgery center. The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) almost completed the construction of an ASC. An ASC is proposed in UC Davis Health's 34.5-acre expansion in Folsom Ranch, Calif. Eisenhower Health opened its expanded $68 million orthopedic center and ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Builders broke ground on a $335.8 million University of California San Francisco Medical Center facility that will house an ASC. Emanate Health broke ground Aug. 27 on a medical building with an ASC in West Covina, Calif.

Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC. Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC. Vail (Colo.) Health in November opened a $70 million medical center with an ASC that specializes in orthopedic and pain management procedures.

District of Columbia

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported March 12.

Florida

Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., that will feature an outpatient surgery center, according to a Jan. 11 report. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center announced it is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building, the South Florida Business Journal reported March 12. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a new medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus, South Florida Hospital News reported April 23. ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health. AdventHealth has invested over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla. St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health broke ground on a campus with an ASC. HCA Healthcare West Florida has planned a $50 million surgical hospital, dubbed the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla. Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Fla., is converting a former elementary school into a facility that will include an ASC, medical office building and diagnostic imaging center. Lee Memorial Health approved the purchase of 23 acres in Cape Coral, Fla., to house an outpatient physician and surgical center. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Coral Springs, Fla.-based Z Urology to build a single-specialty ASC. Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital began construction for a new hospital building and a medical office building. Orlando (Fla.) Health is moving forward with the construction of a hospital featuring a 20,000-square-foot ASC.

Georgia

CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga. A Georgia certificate-of-need appeal panel approved Northside Hospital's plan to build a surgery center in Braselton.

Illinois

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System is opening a $21 million ASC this fall. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group opened a five-operating-room surgery center that has been in the works since 2019. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health is building a near-$70 million campus with an ASC. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare converted a former grocery store in Edwardsville, Ill., into an ASC. The Tinley Park (Ill.) Village Board approved Loyola Medicine's proposal to build a $69 million outpatient center with a surgery center.

Indiana

Beacon Health began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind., which will cost a combined $15.4 million. Muncie-based Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital's orthopedic center is getting a dedicated ASC. Indiana University Health opened a multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind. University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a medical facility with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind. The Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network is expanding to Gas City, Ind., with a surgery center.

Kansas

Olathe (Kan.) Health submitted to the city council plans to develop a two-story medical office building with an ASC, according to Kansas City Business Journal. Clara Barton Hospital is conducting a $15 million building expansion project featuring an ASC in Hoisington, Kan.

Kentucky

Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center. Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health opened a laser eye surgery center inside its existing UofL Health-Medical Center East building, according to a Jan. 26 report. Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center. AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky. Baptist Health broke ground on an outpatient medical center with an ASC in Louisville, Ky. Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., broke ground on a $225.6 million outpatient medical pavilion with an ASC.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health announced plans to open an outpatient surgery center in February. Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System approved construction of a $75 million surgical center this fall.

Maine

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital announced an outpatient specialty care and surgery center.

Maryland

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University is planning a medical office building and surgery center. Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital broke ground on a medical facility that will include an ASC. The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge, a new $53 million medical facility with an ASC, began accepting patients. Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is building a facility with an ASC in Fort Washington, Md.

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center is planning three new ASCs:

The Howard County Surgery Center in Columbia, Md. The Surgery Center at Bellwood Farms in Rockwood, Md. The REI IVF Surgery Center in Lutherville, Md.

Massachusetts

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital opened a surgery center in partnership with local healthcare providers and surgeons. Boston Children's Hospital is planning a $435 million suburban expansion, which will include an ASC.

Michigan

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an $8 million ASC, the Grass Lake (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center, The Exponent reported. Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System's board of directors approved a plan to build multiple ASCs in the area. Spectrum Health has filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich. Bronson Healthcare kicked off construction on its new $19.3 million ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., where the company is headquartered.

Minnesota

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall. Developers broke ground May 20 on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health. St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) and Gateway Clinic are joining forces for a multimillion-dollar ASC in Moose Lake, Minn.

Missouri

Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group broke ground on its outpatient surgery center March 16, local NBC affiliate KOMU reported. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth embarked on a $125 million expansion that includes an ASC and an orthopedics and sports medicine center. SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital broke ground on a $20 million ASC this fall. Springfield, Mo.-based Jordan Valley Community Health Center is renovating a former Price Cutter grocery store into an ASC. Jordan Valley Community Health broke ground on a women and children's clinic with an ASC in Springfield, Mo.

Montana

Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center, a $20 million project, opened April 19, NBC affiliate KHQ reported. Benefis Health System is planning a facility with an ASC and specialty clinics in Helena, Mont.

Nebraska

Grand Island, Neb.-based CHI Health St. Francis opened its new surgery center May 19.

New Hampshire

Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $62 million ASC in Manchester, N.H.

New Jersey

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., according to an April 22 LinkedIn post. Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., opened a multispecialty surgery center that provides care for 15 specialties.

New Mexico

Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus. Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening a $34.5 million medical office building with an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M.

New York

New York City-based Lenox Health Greenwich Village opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital opened an outpatient center on its campus this summer. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health for a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center. Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC. Catholic Health received state approval for a $66 million hospital in Lockport, N.Y., with an outpatient surgery center. The University of Rochester is converting a former Sears building to an ASC in Henrietta, N.Y. Sovereign Medical Group finished an ASC in New York City. Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital submitted an application for an orthopedic ambulatory care center to the town of Clarkstown's planning board. Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital opened its new ASC to patients. Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City cut the ribbon on its new orthopedic surgery center.

North Carolina

Wilmington (N.C.) Health broke ground on its new ASC. Raleigh, N.C.-based Rex Healthcare, a subsidiary of UNC Healthcare, built a medical building with an ASC. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health received approval to build an outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville (N.C.). Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is building an ASC in Mills River, N.C. UNC Rex received regulatory approval to build an ASC at the Rex Wellness Center of Garner (N.C.).

North Dakota

Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is opening an ASC in Bismarck, N.D.

Ohio

Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio, according to a Jan. 20 report. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio, City Scene Columbus reported April 21. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus began construction on an orthopedic and surgery center. The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville broke ground on a $45 million medical center with an ASC in Coshocton, Ohio. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio, according to an April 27 news release.

Oregon

Salem (Ore.) Health's new outpatient surgery center is now seeing patients. Salem-based Willamette Surgery Center and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics are joining forces for an ASC.

Pennsylvania

ValueHealth is building a joint replacement facility with an ASC in Concord Township, Pa. Excela Health finished a $10 million surgery center that will focus on cancer treatment at its Latrobe (Pa.) Hospital. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is planning to build an ASC focused on infertility treatments. Excela Health plans to build a $12 million ASC in Connellsville, Pa.

Rhode Island

Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29 and has since expanded its surgery offerings for knee procedures.

South Carolina

Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center Northeast opened an urgent care, imaging center, and physical and occupational therapy facility, with more services planned, Cola Daily reported March 9. Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, TriStar Division, is building an ASC. Watauga Orthopaedics, a 20-physician group, broke ground on a $17 million ASC in Johnson City, Tenn. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare and local physician partners opened an ASC in Talbott, Tenn. A two-story multispecialty surgery center opened at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Construction is underway on the United Surgical Partners International-affiliated Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Texas

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is building a major outpatient center to better serve one of the nation's fastest-growing populations. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health plans to include a surgery center as part of an expansion. Tenet-owned Baptist Health System in San Antonio is planning a campus with an ASC that could approach $400 million. Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas. UT Health RGV is planning a cancer and surgery center in McAllen, Texas. Children's Hospital of San Antonio is building a pediatric surgery center at its downtown campus. Perryton, Texas-based Ochiltree General Hospital is celebrating the beginning of construction of a surgery center on its campus. Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio broke ground on a project featuring a hospital, medical office building and ASC. UT Health San Antonio plans to build a $50 million medical office building with an ASC.

Utah

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a Saratoga Springs, Utah, campus that will hold an ASC. Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a surgery center at the Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah. Intermountain Healthcare and the Orthopedic Partners broke ground Sept. 15 on a joint-venture ASC.

Virginia

Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint-venture center, according to a Jan. 19 announcement. Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22, with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center started construction on its ASC. Kaiser Permanente is planning a new facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va. Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health is opening a $384 million outpatient tower. Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center purchased a $34.5 million building to set up an orthopedic ASC.

Washington

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is proposing an ASC in Lacey, Wash.

Wisconsin