Louisiana physician gets prison for tax evasion

A Baton Rouge, La., physician was sentenced to 52 months in prison and fined $200,000 for tax evasion.

Melissa Barrett, MD, 49, who owned and operated two urgent care clinics, submitted a false form that underreported her income and assets to the IRS to avoid paying approximately $1.6 million in income taxes, according to a Feb. 29 news release from the Justice Department. Dr. Barrett avoided detection by avoiding depositing her cash into banks and using other people to purchase millions in real estate and personal property.

In addition to the imprisonment and fine, Dr. Barrett was ordered to serve one year of supervised release, according to the release.