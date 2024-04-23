New Jersey cardiologist loses license for allegedly groping female patients

New Jersey cardiologist John Strobeck, MD, has had his medical license revoked by the state after being accused of groping six women during medical exams, according to an April 19 report from NJ.com.

The case took nearly a decade to resolve. Dr. Strobeck's license was first suspended in 2015, with the alleged incidents taking place between 2008 and 2014. In January 2024, he agreed to surrender his license permanently.

Dr. Strobeck had offices in Fair Lawn and Hawthorne, N.J. He was indicted by a state grand jury in February 2015 on six counts of criminal sexual contact.

The alleged victims ranged in age from 51 to 80 and accused Dr. Strobeck of groping them without any legitimate medical reason.

On Jan. 16, he settled allegations of malpractice and professional and sexual misconduct, agreeing to never practice medicine or surgery in the state again.

He also cannot apply for a medical license in the future and must divest himself from current and future financial interest or benefit from his former medical offices. He is prohibited from managing, overseeing, supervising and influencing any medical practice in the state.