Patient wins $3.2M in suit against Cleveland Clinic physician 

A patient in Florida has won a $3.2 million lawsuit against a physician who allegedly misdiagnosed him, leading to a lost leg from a flesh-eating bacteria, NBC affiliate WPTV reported April 8.

Russell Caughey, who lost his leg in November 2018, went to the emergency room at Stuart, Fla.-based Martin North Hospital after his leg was swollen and he was in pain. The physician, Donald Wood, MD, allegedly X-rayed it and determined it was a sprained ankle, according to the report.

The suit claimed Dr. Wood did not investigate Mr. Caughey's complaints and did not order any serum blood tests or perform any diagnostic testing. Four days later, when Mr. Caughey returned, an MRI revealed the flesh-eating bacteria and he was told he would lose his leg.

Dr. Wood's attorneys argued he met the standard of care, according to the report.

Martin North Hospital, which is owned by Cleveland Clinic, was originally a defendant, but reached a settlement last year.

"We are committed to providing quality care to all patients and all physicians are committed to following strict standards of care," a spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic said in a statement shared with Becker's. "The well-being of our patients is our top priority. Cleveland Clinic does not comment on litigation."