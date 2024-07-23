5 physician Medicare fraud cases in 1 month

Here are five cases of physicians facing allegations of Medicare fraud Becker's has reported on in the last month:

1. Muncie, Ind., physician William Hedrick, MD, was sentenced to five years for Medicaid fraud, among other charges. Dr. Hedrick, who was previously convicted of illegally prescribing drugs, pleaded guilty April 25 in three different cases, including unlawful dispensation of controlled substances, Medicaid fraud, obstruction of justice, and harassment.

2. Ankita Singh, MD, a physician in Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced to 26 months in prison for her role in a scheme to defraud Medicare. Dr. Singh participated in a durable medical equipment scheme by signing false orders for orthotic braces that patients never requested or needed.

3. Overland Park, Kan.-based Gautam Jayaswal, MD, had his license to practice medicine revoked after pleading guilty to a telemedicine scheme that defrauded Medicare out of about $16 million.

4. David Parks, MD, a physician with a St. Louis office, and two employees have been accused of illegally prescribing controlled substances and healthcare fraud. From at least July 2016 to December 2021, David Parks, MD, and two employees conspired to prescribe controlled substances outside the usual course of practice to maximize their patient population. The trio conspired to Medicare, Missouri Medicaid and private health insurers by billing them for false claims.

5. Whitefish, Mont.-based Ronald Dean, MD, pleaded guilty to participating in a $39 million Medicare fraud scheme. From January 2022 to July 2023, Dr. Dean signed prescriptions for durable medical equipment and COVID-19 tests for patients who did not need them. Two telemedicine companies would then bill Medicare for the costs and Dr. Dean would receive kickbacks, according to court documents.