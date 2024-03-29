ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Louisiana physician sentenced to prison for prescription drug fraud

Patsy Newitt -  

A Louisiana physician was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for prescription drug fraud, ABC affiliate KTBS reported March 28.  

Jeffrey Evans, MD, who worked at Mansfield, La.-based DeSoto Health System, was indicted in 2022 for obtaining and distributing prescription drugs. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to one count of the 20-count indictment. 

Dr. Evans admitted to obtaining prescriptions illegally and without a legitimate medical purpose through an agreement with his nurse and medical assistant. 

He must also pay a $100,000 fine.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast