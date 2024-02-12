ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Kentucky physician pleads guilty to $14M fraud scheme

Patsy Newitt -  

A Kentucky physician has pleaded guilty to a $14 million Medicare fraud scheme in which he accepted kickbacks for medically unnecessary equipment and tests, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Feb. 12. 

From March 2018 to April 2019, Amr Mohamed, MD, 55, accepted kickbacks from telemedicine company RediDoc to order medically unnecessary equipment, creams and testing for more than 7,000 Medicare beneficiaries. 

RediDoc paid Dr. Mohamed $261,054 in that period. Dr. Mohamed has agreed to pay at least that much in restitution. 

He was employed by Lexington-based UK HealthCare when he was indicted last year. His clinical privileges have been suspended. 

He pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiring to violate a federal anti-kickback law, according to the report.

