UChicago Medicine awaiting approval for Indiana facility with ASC

University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a medical facility with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind., The Northwest Indiana Times reported Oct. 26.

The 116,000-square-foot facility will offer cancer, cardiology, digestive diseases, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, transplant medicine and women’s health services.

UChicago Medicine needs special-use variance zoning approval to build the facility, which will be voted on by the city council Nov. 1.

If approved by the city council, the facility will include an ASC, a microhospital, a comprehensive cancer center and a medical office building.