North Carolina system expands into 2 counties with new hospital, ASC

Construction is underway for Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health's new community hospital in Wilmington, N.C., the Novant Scotts Hill Medical Center, according to a July 25 Star News Online report.

The 250,000-square foot center will serve residents of northern New Hanover County and eastern Pender County. Construction is expected to be completed in October 2026.

According to the report, the new center will open up capacity at Novant's other hospital in the region, the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. It will also feature a satellite emergency department and an outpatient surgery center, the Atlantic SurgiCenter. It will have 66 inpatient beds, 12 observation beds, an endoscopy suite, an interventional radiology suite and a cardiac catheter lab.



An additional medical office building is also under construction. This building will have outpatient services that include primary care, heart and vascular, urology, neurology, pediatrics specialty care, radiation oncology, general surgery, surgical navigation and rehabilitation services.