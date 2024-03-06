Florida physician sentenced for drug distribution, fraud

Tommy Louisville, MD, a physician in Florida, was sentenced for unlawful drug distribution, false statements relating to healthcare matters, and Paycheck Protection Program fraud.

The Florida Board of Medicine suspended Dr. Louisville from practicing medicine for two years in 2019, but he continued to issue controlled-substance prescriptions. He also concealed his suspension when submitting prescriptions for payment to Medicare, according to a March 6 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Louisville also used his closed business, which shuttered in November 2019, to fraudulently obtain a federal PPP loan for $33,034 between April and May 2020.

In addition to being sentenced to prison for one year and one day, Dr. Louisville was ordered to pay $35,319.23 to the Small Business Administration and $8,446.56 to Medicare in restitution, the release said.