Texas anesthesiologist has license suspended, barred from treating female patients

A Lubbock, Texas-based anesthesiologist has been accused of violating a medical license restriction more than 60 times in two months and has been temporarily barred from practicing, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported Feb. 9.

The Texas Medical Board suspended the license of Jeffrey Norman Colvin, MD, for writing more than 60 controlled substance prescriptions, mostly to women, between Dec. 7 and Feb. 2 despite having a restriction prohibiting him from treating female patients.

His license was initially suspended Dec. 6 following a November arrest after a patient accused him of sexually abusing her during an examination in September. He was able to treat male patients starting on Jan. 30 before his license was rescinded again Feb. 9.





