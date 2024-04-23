The US' 10 best medical schools

Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University has the best medical school in the U.S., according to online career training platform the U.S. Career Institute.

The institute considered several factors when determining its rankings, including academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper and the international work research network, according to an April 23 press release sent to Becker's.

Here are the 10 universities with best medical schools in the U.S., per the Career Institute:

1. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

2. Stanford (Calif.) University

3. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Md.)

4. University of California Los Angeles

5. University of California San Francisco

6. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)

7. Columbia University (New York City)

8. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

9. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

10. University of Washington (Seattle)