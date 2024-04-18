ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The lowest-paid physician specialties

Patsy Newitt -  

Diabetes and endocrinology specialists are the lowest-paid physician specialty in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report" released April 12. 

The report surveyed 7,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 2 to Jan. 16.

Here are the 10 lowest-paid physician specialties:

  • Diabetes and endocrinology specialists: $256,000
  • Pediatricians: $260,000 
  • Infectious disease specialists: $261,000 
  • Public health and preventive medicine specialists: $263,000
  • Family medicine specialists: $272,000 
  • Internal medicine specialists: $282,000 
  • Rheumatologists: $286,000 
  • Allergy and immunology specialists: $307,000 
  • Psychiatry: $323,000 
  • Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $341,000
  • Nephrologists: $341,000 

