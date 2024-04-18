The lowest-paid physician specialties

Diabetes and endocrinology specialists are the lowest-paid physician specialty in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report" released April 12.
The report surveyed 7,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 2 to Jan. 16.
Here are the 10 lowest-paid physician specialties:
- Diabetes and endocrinology specialists: $256,000
- Pediatricians: $260,000
- Infectious disease specialists: $261,000
- Public health and preventive medicine specialists: $263,000
- Family medicine specialists: $272,000
- Internal medicine specialists: $282,000
- Rheumatologists: $286,000
- Allergy and immunology specialists: $307,000
- Psychiatry: $323,000
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $341,000
- Nephrologists: $341,000