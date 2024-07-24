Optum laying off 524 in California

Optum is laying off 524 employees across California, according to regulatory documents filed July 18.

The company will terminate the California employees, including remote workers based in other states, beginning Sept. 16 at clinic and administrative office locations in 13 cities across the state. Optum also described permanent closures at 15 addresses, including 10 urgent care clinics. Urgent care clinics in Colorado and Florida are also scheduled to close.

"We continually review the capabilities and services we offer to meet the growing and evolving needs of our businesses and the people we serve," a spokesperson for UnitedHealth Group told Becker's. "As always, we will support affected team members with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company."

Optum and its provider subsidiaries have conducted multiple workforce reductions over the past year. Optum owns the nation's second-largest ASC chain, SCA Health. The company employs more than 310,000 people worldwide. It reported second quarter revenues of $62.9 billion, up 11.7% year over year.

The UnitedHealth spokesperson noted the company currently has more than 20,000 job openings across the country, with many remote positions available.

More details are available in the original report from Becker's Hospital Review.