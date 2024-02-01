The lowest-paying physician specialties in the last 5 years

While physician salaries are on the rise, pediatric and public health specialists consistently rank as the lowest earners, according to Medscape compensation reports.
Here are the five lowest-paying physician specialties over the last five years:
1. Public health and preventive medicine: $249,000
2. Pediatrics: $251,000
3. Family medicine: $255,000
4. Infectious diseases: $262,000
5. Diabetes and endocrinology: $267,000
1. Public health and preventive medicine: $243,000
2. Pediatrics: $244,000
3. Family medicine: $255,000
4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $257,000
5. Infectious diseases: $260,000
1. Pediatrics: $221,000
2. Family medicine: $236,000
3. Public health and preventive medicine: $237,000
4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $245,000
5. Infectious diseases: $245,000
1.Pediatrics: $232,000
2. Public health and preventive medicine: $232,000
3. Family medicine: $234,000
4. Diabetes and endocrinologist: $236,000
5. Infectious disease specialists: $246,000
1. Public health and preventive medicine: $209,000
2. Pediatrics: $225,000
3. Family medicine: $231,000
4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $236,000
5. Infectious diseases: $239,000