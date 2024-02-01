The lowest-paying physician specialties in the last 5 years

While physician salaries are on the rise, pediatric and public health specialists consistently rank as the lowest earners, according to Medscape compensation reports.

Here are the five lowest-paying physician specialties over the last five years:

2023:

1. Public health and preventive medicine: $249,000

2. Pediatrics: $251,000

3. Family medicine: $255,000

4. Infectious diseases: $262,000

5. Diabetes and endocrinology: $267,000

2022:

1. Public health and preventive medicine: $243,000

2. Pediatrics: $244,000

3. Family medicine: $255,000

4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $257,000

5. Infectious diseases: $260,000

2021:

1. Pediatrics: $221,000

2. Family medicine: $236,000

3. Public health and preventive medicine: $237,000

4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $245,000

5. Infectious diseases: $245,000

2020:

1.Pediatrics: $232,000

2. Public health and preventive medicine: $232,000

3. Family medicine: $234,000

4. Diabetes and endocrinologist: $236,000

5. Infectious disease specialists: $246,000

2019:

1. Public health and preventive medicine: $209,000

2. Pediatrics: $225,000

3. Family medicine: $231,000

4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $236,000

5. Infectious diseases: $239,000