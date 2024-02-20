States with the lowest, highest property tax rate

Hawaii is the state with the lowest real estate property tax rate, while New Jersey is the state with the highest, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Feb. 20, WalletHub determined the states with the highest and lowest property taxes. The site compared all 50 states and Washington D.C., using U.S. Census Bureau data. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the states with the lowest real estate property tax rates:

Note: The list contains ties.

1. Hawaii

2. Alabama

3. Colorado

4. Nevada

5. South Carolina

6. Louisiana

6. Delaware

6. Utah

6. West Virginia

10. District of Columbia

10. Arizona

10. Idaho

Here are the 10 states with the highest real estate property tax rates:

1. New Jersey

2. Illinois

3. Connecticut

4. New Hampshire

5. Vermont

6. New York

7. Texas

8. Wisconsin

9. Nebraska

10. Iowa