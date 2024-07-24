New Jersey hospitals breaks ground on $34M surgery center expansion

Stafford-based Southern Ocean Medical Center has broken ground on their $34 million expansion project.

The project will add an additional 22,000-square foot surgery center that will feature six operating rooms and space for robotic technology, according to a July 24 Asbury Park Press report. The facility's president said in the report that the expansion was planned to keep pace with the region's population growth.

The hospital, owned by Edison-backed Hackensack Meridian Health, has also recently expanded its cardiac care center and is applying for state funding to grow maternity care