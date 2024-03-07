ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Michigan physician pleads guilty to practicing without a license 

Patsy Newitt -  

A physician who operated out of a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based practice has pleaded guilty to operating without a license, CBS affiliate WWMT reported March 7. 

Husam Abed, MD, who specialized in urogynecology, had his license suspended in May 2022 following an investigation and administrative complaint. The complaint alleged a departure from acceptable medical standards, according to the report. 

An additional investigation confirmed that Dr. Abed continued to treat patients following his suspension.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast