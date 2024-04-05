Maryland physician indicted for illegally distributing controlled substances

A Bethesda, Md.-based physician has been indicted on seven counts of dispensing controlled substances outside the scope of her professional practice, Fox 5 DC reported April 3.

From 2021 to 2022, Anissa Maroof, MD, allegedly wrote illegal prescriptions for medically unnecessary controlled substances, including Adderall, Suboxone, Subutex and Xanax.

She was arraigned April 1 and faces seven counts of dispensing or distributing controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.