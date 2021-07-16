Ohio health system opening $45M campus with ASC

The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville will break ground July 23 on a $45 million medical center with an ASC in Coshocton, Ohio, the Coshocton Tribune reported.

The 60,000-square-foot Genesis Coshocton Medical Center will also include a 10-bed emergency department, an imaging department, a pharmacy, cardiac diagnostics, respiratory therapy and a medical office building for specialists.

The center, slated to open in 2023, represents a $45 million local investment and will create more than 200 jobs.