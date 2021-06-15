Johns Hopkins planning 3 ASCs

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center is planning three new ASCs, according to a June 14 email from the health system.

With the addition of the planned ASCs, Johns Hopkins will have nine total centers throughout Maryland.

Here are the three planned ASCs:

1. The Howard County Surgery Center in Columbia, Md., will offer ophthalmology, orthopedics, general surgery and breast surgery. It will house two operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

2. The Surgery Center at Bellwood Farms in Rockwood, Md., will offer GI, pain management and orthopedics. It will have two operating rooms and two procedure rooms.

3. The REI IVF Surgery Center in Lutherville, Md., will offer in vitro fertilization and gynecology procedures and has one operating room and one procedure room.