Former Pennsylvania physician sentenced to 22 years for drug distribution resulting in 1 death

Martin Evers, MD, a former physician in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for unlawfully prescribing oxycodone, fentanyl, and methadone to three patients, including one woman who died as a result of using the drugs.

In addition, Dr. Evers was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and will be supervised by a probation officer for three years following his release, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Evers was convicted by a jury in 2022 and found guilty of all 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. The jury determined that Dr. Evers repeatedly prescribed drugs outside the usual course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes.

Following the case, Dr. Evers is no longer licensed to practice medicine, the release said.