Louisiana physician convicted of illegal opioid distribution

Adrian Talbot, MD, a physician in Slidell, La., was convicted of conspiring to distribute more than 1.8 million Schedule II controlled substances and defrauding healthcare programs of more than $5.4 million.

Dr. Talbot owned and operated Medex Clinical Consultants, a medical clinic that accepted cash payments from individuals seeking prescriptions for Schedule II substances, according to a July 23 news release from the Justice Department.

In 2015, Dr. Talbot began a full-time position in Pineville, La., but continued to pre-sign prescriptions for individuals he did not see or examine. He hired another practitioner in 2016, who continued to pre-sign prescriptions at Dr. Talbot's direction.

In addition, Dr. Talbot falsified patient records to cover up the scheme, according to the release. He also had knowledge of patients filling their prescriptions using insurance benefits, leading to programs including Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to be fraudulently billed.

Dr. Talbot was convicted by a federal jury July 22 on one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances, four counts of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises and one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

Dr. Talbot is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each of the other counts. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23, the release said.