What NPs earn per hour in all 50 states

Although the national average hourly pay for nurse practitioners is $59.94, that number could be more than 20% greater — or 20% less — depending on the state one practices in, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

Here is the average hourly pay rate for nurse practitioners in the U.S. by state:

Alabama: $51.26

Alaska: $55.96

Arizona: $58.37

Arkansas: $51.50

California: $76.02

Colorado: $55.98

Connecticut: $63.22

Delaware: $57.97

District of Columbia: $63.11

Florida: $53.04

Georgia: $55.50

Hawaii: $61.69

Idaho: $56.60

Illinois: $58.81

Indiana: $58.53

Iowa: $61.62

Kansas: $53.69

Kentucky: $52.54

Louisiana: $56.83

Maine: $56.88

Maryland: $57.53

Massachusetts: $66.68

Michigan: $54.70

Minnesota: $61.62

Mississippi: $56.38

Missouri: $54.41

Montana: $57.67

Nebraska: $57.20

Nevada: $65.49

New Hampshire: $60.47

New Jersey: $68.87

New Mexico: $62.29

New York: Estimate not released.

North Carolina: $55.03

North Dakota: $54.78

Ohio: $56.46

Oklahoma: $58.53

Oregon: $65.51

Pennsylvania: $57.96

Rhode Island: $60.21

South Carolina: $52.47

South Dakota: $55.58

Tennessee: $47.75

Texas: $59.93

Utah: $55.58

Vermont: $56.06

Virginia: $56.24

Washington: $65.19

West Virginia: $51.34

Wisconsin: $58.27

Wyoming: $55.40

