170 ASCs built or proposed in 2022

Here are 170 ASCs that have been built or proposed in 2022 that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:

1. Honolulu-based the Queen's Medical Center plans to open an ASC at its West Oahu location.

2. Healthcare developer Hammes broke ground on the 22,500-square-foot Blue River Surgery Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 1.

3. Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB opened a new facility with an ASC on Nov. 4 in Vancouver.

4. The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Billings-based Ortho Montana.

5. St. Tammany Health has begun work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington, La.

6. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System opened a 15,000-square-foot ASC at its Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J.

7. Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC.

8. Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning construction on a 35,000-square-foot, $28 million facility that will include an ASC.

9. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health broke ground on its 80,000-square-foot facility that will house an ASC.

10. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth requested city officials approve an amendment to its planned Clermont (Fla.) Health Park development to construct a 14,500-square-foot ASC.

11. A 19,664-square-foot ASC is being constructed inside the Ascension Seton Georgetown (Texas) medical office building.

12. Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is opening a urology ASC as part of its upcoming $20 million Health Specialty Center.

13. McLean, Va.-based Holzman Solomon Vision Partners is opening an ASC.

14. Wilmington, Del.-based Nemours Children's Health is opening an ASC as part of its multimillion-dollar Pennsylvania expansion.

15. Orthopedic care provider Iowa Ortho, based in Des Moines, plans to construct a 58,580-square-foot surgery center in Grimes, Iowa.

16. Construction on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's upcoming McAllen Academic Medical Campus, which includes an ASC, is underway.

17. Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown (Texas) broke ground on a 60,000-square-foot building that will house a 19,664-square-foot surgery center.

18. Grandville-based BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on an orthopedic center and ASC in Grand Rapids.

19. A two-story, 48,000-square-foot facility medical complex with an ASC is coming to the Columbus, Ohio, area.

20. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating-room ASC.

21. Pearland, Texas-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic broke ground on a 135,000-square-foot expansion of its Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center in Sugar Land, Texas, which will add an ASC.

22. Cleveland-based Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center opened a new office in Ashtabula, Ohio.

23. Skagit (Wash.) Regional Health completed structural work on its new ASC in Mount Vernon, Wash.

24. Dermatology of Philadelphia expanded into New Jersey with an ASC in Marlton.

25. Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates has broken ground on a new ASC on Dickson's campus.

26. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.

27. Infirmary ASC, a planned multispecialty center in Mobile, Ala., has been approved by state officials.

28. The Laser Eye Surgery Center of Florence (Ala.), an eye ASC with two operating rooms and one procedure room, was approved by state officials.

29. The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health broke ground on a new ASC on its campus in Bel Air, Md.

30. Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy, Texas, that will include an ASC.

31. St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, opened an orthopedic- and urology-focused ASC.

32. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of an expansion project.

33. Mercy Hospital said it will begin construction on a 13,500-square-foot ASC in Durango, Colo., later this year.

34. The University of Illinois Chicago cut the ribbon on a $194 million project that features an ASC.

35. Kelsey-Seybold plans to open a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in Spring, Texas, that will include an ASC and a cancer center and offer primary and specialty care services.

36. Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., opened a 140,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic with an ASC.

37. Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for a $4 million ASC project.

38. West Des Moines-based Iowa Clinic earned the city of Waukee's approval to build a surgery center.

39. The Austin-based University of Texas System board of regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus.

40. Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists opened its renovated orthopedic ASC in Gautier, Miss.

41. Kelsey-Seybold is building an ASC in Webster, Texas, a Houston suburb.

42. American Pain Consortium, a network of interventional pain management practices and ASCs, opened an ASC in Lafayette, Ind.

43. Altoona, Wis.-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, physician-owned management and development company Surgical Management Professionals, are building a new clinic and ASC.

44. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based orthopedic chain InReach Physical Therapy is opening an outpatient clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., with network partner Physical Rehabilitation Network.

45. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei, Hawaii.

46. Construction is underway on the Redbud Surgery Center, a $1 million project in Austin, Texas.

47. BoulderCentre for Orthopedics and Spine is building a 37,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Broomfield, Colo.

48. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health is partnering with Ascension Texas for a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin, Texas.

49. ASC Aestique plans to open a new 15,000-square-foot center in Unity Township, Pa.

50. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC.

51. Site work has begun on a new 87-acre medical complex in Panama City Beach, Fla., that will include an ASC.

52. Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, OrthoCarolina and Neuroscience & Spine Center of the Carolinas are partnering with Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health to build a joint venture orthopedic and spine ASC.

53. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has completed construction on its $80 million specialty outpatient center in Pittston Township, Pa.

54. Genesis Coshocton Medical Center in Coshocton, Ohio, is on track to open in April. The $45 million, 60,000-square foot-facility will include an ASC, overnight patient observation unit with 10 beds, an imaging department, a lab and an emergency department.

55. The Heart & Vascular Institute of Alabama was cleared to build a single-specialty ASC in Montgomery after facing opposition from other health systems and ASCs in the area.

56. Stockbridge, Ga.-based Pain Care has opened its fifth ASC, in Lawrenceville, Ga., and acquired an ASC from Georgia Pain and Spine.

57. Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital has partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a new surgery center.

58. St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital is starting a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians.

59. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division opened its new Southern Joint Surgery Center with seven physician partners in downtown Nashville.

60. The town of Pahrump, Nev., broke ground on a new medical office building, the Pahrump Community Health Center, which will include a multispecialty ASC. It is expected to be completed early in 2023.

61. Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania is opening a cardiology ASC in Camp Hill.

62. The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville opened its new orthopedic institute. The 91,000-square-foot, three-story facility includes on-site imaging diagnostics, physical therapy and rehabilitative care, an orthopedic ASC and a research center.

63. Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center opened a surgery center in Port Lavaca. The surgery center is expected to open in August.

64. Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center is conducting a $45 million expansion of its surgery center.

65. Buffalo, N.Y.-based ophthalmology group UBMD Ophthalmology is doubling the capacity of its Ross Eye Institute with an expansion project, which will include a new ASC.

66. A $5 million medical center with an ASC is coming to Kissimmee, Fla.

67. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners joined with Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and local physicians to build an ASC.

68. A former movie theater in Kissimmee, Fla., is being converted into a medical office building that will be home to an ASC, a lab and a radiology center.

69. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC.

70. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is building a medical office building and ASC in partnership with a group of physician investors.

71. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is planning a hospital and ASC in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

72. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop a $500 million to $600 million hospital with an ASC.

73. Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is constructing a $12 million medical office building on its Brunswick County campus in Bolivia, N.C.

74. Wilmington (N.C.) Health, a multispecialty clinic, opened its first ASC.

75. Northwell Health broke ground on the Katz Women's Surgical Center at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital.

76. Minneapolis-based Allina Health opened a joint-venture ASC in Minneapolis.

77. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital system is adding an ASC with its expansion in Snellville, Ga.

78. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White is opening a multispecialty ASC in Southlake, Texas.

79. Porterville, Calif.-based Sierra View Medical Center opened its new subspecialty ASC.

80. The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Health Facilities Council approved plans to open an ASC in Ames, the city's first.

81. USA Health on May 24 broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot surgery center in Fairhope, Ala.

82. Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a $177 million expansion that will feature an ophthalmology ASC.

83. Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening a facility with an ASC.

84. Lake Erie (Pa.) College of Osteopathic Medicine Health broke ground on a $14.5 million ASC.

85. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics broke ground on an ASC.

86. The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus.

87. Mediplex Property Group has started converting a building in Prussia, Pa., to an ASC.

88. Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center is under construction and set to open this summer.

89. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare opened its new specialty surgery center in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

90. A surgeon from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago is planning to open an outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Chesterton, Ind.

91. Eye MD Surgery Center was approved to open in Bethlehem, Ga., as Barrow County's first ASC.

92. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health secured a $1.6 million grant that will help prepare the site for its $44 million surgical center.

93. The Mount Sinai Health System in New York City is building a nearly $80 million outpatient health center in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.

94. Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton kicked off construction on a three-story ASC.

95. Baptist Health has reached the structural completion of its five-story outpatient campus with an ASC in Louisville, Ky.

96. Surgery Partners affiliate St. Peters (Mo.) Surgery Center opened.

97. Fort Myers-based Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida broke ground on its new headquarters.

98. Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC in Sheboygan.

99. Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on its multispecialty center with an ASC in Lakeville, Minn.

100. Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group opened a $17 million physician-owned ASC.

101. The design of Nationwide Children's Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus, Ohio, has been completed.

102. The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., opened a new medical facility with an ASC in Basalt.

103. San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC.

104. Lowell General Hospital, Shields Health Care and local physicians opened an ASC in Chelmsford, Mass.

105. UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.

106. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas.

107. Amherst, N.Y.-based Atlas Surgery Center opened as the area's first neurosurgery ASC.

108. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind.

109. Plans for the proposed Florence (Ala.) Eye Surgery Center were approved by the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board.

110. Orange, Calif.-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino, Calif.

111. Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate are nearing completion on their $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus.

112. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a freestanding outpatient pavilion and ASC.

113. Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison, Texas, to offload burden from its main hospital.

114. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health is building a $3.5 million ASC specializing in spine and pain management.

115. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC opened in September.

116. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health opened an outpatient campus with an ASC.

117. Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.

118. The University of Mississippi Medical Center asked the state's permission to build a nearly $64.5 million campus with an ASC in Ridgeland, Miss.

119. The Digestive and Liver Center of Florida opened a second surgical center in Orlando.

120. Oklahoma City-based Naadi Healthcare's plan to build an ASC in Lewiston, Idaho, cleared a hurdle.

121. National Spine & Pain Centers opened an ASC in Oxon Hill, Md.

122. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building in Orange Park, Fla.

123. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health is planning a medical office building with an ASC.

124. The Green Mountain Care Board, a Vermont regulatory body, approved a $5 million ASC.

125. Providence, R.I.-based Brown Surgical Associates is launching a comprehensive hernia surgery center.

126. Healthcare real estate firm Caddis is building a medical office building with an ASC in Frisco, Texas.

127. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened an orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va.

128. Florida Heart Associates completed the construction of an ASC in Fort Myers.

129. Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, Texas, is building a 6,000-square-foot, $5 million surgery center.

130. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is opening an outpatient center in Munster, Ind.

131. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth.

132. OrthoArizona cut the ribbon on its Pima Center, which includes an ASC, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

133. Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is planning an ASC in Paramus, N.J.

134. Lincoln-based Nebraska Neurosurgery Group completed its new offices and ASC this summer.

135. Lincoln-based Nebraska Pain Institute opened a 40,000-square-foot, two-story building housing an ASC on the first floor around Labor Day.

136. Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery broke ground on a $15.9 million surgery center project.

137. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children's National Hospital broke ground on a medical center with an ambulatory pavilion.

138. Mayo Clinic is building a hospital connected to a cancer and surgery center in La Crosse, Wis.

139. Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America has plans to open six ASCs in the next year.

140. The Urological Institute of Maryland completed the construction of an ASC in Timonium, Md.

141. Bellin Health is moving forward with plans to build an ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

142. St. George, Utah-based Vista Healthcare built an ASC in Vineyard, Utah.

143. Cincinnati-based Best Surgery and Therapies held a grand opening for its orthopedic ASC.

144. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health plans to add four ASCs in the state this year.

145. Newington, N.H.-based Coastal Surgical Center has opened.

146. Paramus, N.J.-based Bergen New Bridge Medical Center opened its newly renovated ASC.

147. Atrium Health opened a $150 million hospital campus with an ASC, its largest in nearly 40 years, in Stallings, N.C.

148. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC.

149. Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana, Texas.

150. An 18-story complex with a surgery center was proposed in Jersey City, N.J.

151. Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton opened the Knox Surgical Center at the Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga.

152. AdventHealth is opening a $30 million building with an ASC at its health park in Lake Mary, Fla.

153. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is opening a general surgery ASC in Draffenville, Ky.

154. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is opening an outpatient medical center in Chelsea, Mich.

155. Danville, Ky.-based Ephraim McDowell Health is opening a lung surgery center.

156. Kaiser Permanente opened an outpatient-focused medical center with an ASC in Lutherville-Timonium, Md.

157. The Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge (Md.), a $53 million facility with ASC, opened and began accepting patients.

158. A Chicago City Council panel recommended approval of a $700 million St. Anthony Hospital campus with an ASC.

159. The site for the new Flagler Health+ Durbin Park medical campus with an ASC in St. Johns County, Fla., was cleared for construction.

160. Cooper University Health Care is proposing to convert a former Sears building in Moorestown, N.J., to a medical facility and ASC.

161. Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla.

162. Ardsley, N.Y.-based pain management practice Wellness and Surgery added a new location in Clifton, N.J.

163. Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health opened its new Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic.

164. University of Texas Health San Antonio has begun construction on a $50 million ASC and outpatient services building.

165. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center opened a $161.2 million outpatient campus with an ASC in Dublin, Ohio, in September.

166. Lee Health opened a women's cardiac surgery center at its Fort Myers, Fla.-based Shipley Cardiothoracic Center.

167. Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic has planned a $7 million surgery center expansion.

168. Raleigh Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners opened a joint venture ASC in Raleigh, N.C.

169. St. Luke's Health System is discarding its plan to build an orthopedic hospital with medical offices in Boise, Idaho, in favor of a facility featuring an ASC and outpatient clinics.

170. Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health built a multispecialty ASC next to the Prevea St. Mary's Health Center.