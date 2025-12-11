14 academic health centers investing in ASCs in 2025 

There were 14 academic health centers that have either planned, opened or developed ASCs or outpatient facilities since Jan. 1, 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

1. University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Ionia is building a 31,000-square-foot ambulatory clinic center next to its hospital in Ionia, Mich.

2. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened a surgery and cancer center in McAllen, Texas.

3. The University of Miami Health System opened UHealth SoLé Mia, a seven-story, 363,000-square-foot ambulatory center.

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health cut the ribbon on its 48X Complex, one of the largest outpatient surgery centers in the nation.

5. Ann Arbor, Mich.-based University of Michigan Health-West and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan partnered to develop an orthopedic-focused ASC.

6. A state advisory board recommended a $1 billion investment in New York City-based SUNY Downstate Hospital that includes building an ASC.

7. Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia partnered with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and other undisclosed parties to open a $10 million cardiology ASC in King of Prussia, Pa.

8. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine broke ground on a multispecialty outpatient center in Montgomeryville, Pa.

9. Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System revealed more than $460 million in new capital projects across the state, one of which will be a $48 million outpatient center in Bridgeport, W.Va.

10. New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center, a multispecialty center offering outpatient surgeries, cancer care and other services in Brooklyn, the city’s second-largest borough.

11. UCSF Health opened a $60 million, four-story outpatient center in Burlingame, Calif.

12. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health are collaborating on a $2 billion venture to build a 500-bed hospital, ASC, outpatient care center, medical office

13. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health purchased 8.5 acres of land in Chesterfield, Va., for what is expected to be a new outpatient surgery center.

14. Stony Brook Medicine in Commack, N.Y., will add a 19,500-square-foot ASC to its existing facility that will house four operating rooms, a dedicated recovery and prep space, and onsite sterile processing.