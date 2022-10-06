AdventHealth requests addition of 14,500-square-foot ASC to Florida development

AdventHealth has requested city officials approve an amendment to its planned Clermont (Fla.) Health Park development to construct a 14,500-square-foot ASC, according to an Oct. 6 report from local news source GrowthSpotter.

The Clermont City Council approved the existing development, which includes an emergency room and a medical office building, in 2020.

The request for the ASC expansion went before the city zoning commission on Oct. 4, and will go before city council on Oct. 25.

The ASC will not require changes to the land developing code, and the design and color will be the same as existing buildings on the health park, according to the report.