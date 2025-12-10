Guthrie Lourdes Hospital nears completion of orthopedic ASC

Guthrie Broome Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center, from Guthrie Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y., is almost complete and is set to open in February, according to a Dec. 19 news release.

The orthopedic ASC will offer outpatient spine surgery, joint replacements, pain procedures and sports medicine. It will be housed in the former Oakdale Mall, and it includes four operating rooms, 17 private recovery bays and a surgical robot.

Guthrie Broome Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center will be the first facility in the region dedicated exclusively to orthopedics.

“Building a new surgical facility off the main hospital campus is part of our larger vision to offer high-quality, low-cost surgical care, in a convenient location with ample parking and modern facilities,” Edmund Sabanegh, MD, president and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic, said in the release. “The surgery center complements our existing services at Oakdale Commons, including primary care, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and the fitness center. As healthcare continues to shift toward outpatient settings, we’re committed to meeting the community’s needs with high-quality, specialized care.”