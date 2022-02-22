Surgery Center Services of America opening 6 ASCs

Listen
Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America has plans to open six ASCs in the next year, CEO Philip Blair told Becker's ASC Review.
Here are the six ASCs:
- Arrowhead Surgery Center in Duluth, Minn., is a multispecialty, 2,851-square-foot neurospine ASC. It will feature two operating rooms and is slated to open during the fourth quarter of 2022.
- North Valley Surgery Center in Chico, Calif., is an 8,000-square-foot ophthalmology ASC. It will feature two operating rooms and is slated to open during the first quarter of 2023.
- East Valley ASC in Mesa, Ariz., is a 6,500-square-foot cardiology ASC and catheterization lab. It will feature two operating rooms and is slated to open during the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Advanced Plastic Surgery Institute and Med Spa in Gilbert, Ariz., is a 7,500-square-foot plastic surgery ASC. It will feature three operating rooms and is slated to open the first quarter of 2023.
- Apex Heart and Vascular Center in Glendale, Ariz., is an 8,098-square-foot cardiology catheterization laboratory with two operating rooms. The ASC is breaking ground in April and is slated to open in the first quarter of 2023.
- Texas Cardiovascular Center in Amarillo is a 30,310-square-foot cardiology catheterization lab and ASC. The ASC features three operating rooms and is slated to open in the second quarter of 2023.