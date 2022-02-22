Surgery Center Services of America opening 6 ASCs

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America has plans to open six ASCs in the next year, CEO Philip Blair told Becker's ASC Review. 

Here are the six ASCs:

  1. Arrowhead Surgery Center in Duluth, Minn., is a multispecialty, 2,851-square-foot neurospine ASC. It will feature two operating rooms and is slated to open during the fourth quarter of 2022. 
  2. North Valley Surgery Center in Chico, Calif., is an 8,000-square-foot ophthalmology ASC. It will feature two operating rooms and is slated to open during the first quarter of 2023. 
  3. East Valley ASC in Mesa, Ariz., is a 6,500-square-foot cardiology ASC and catheterization lab. It will feature two operating rooms and is slated to open during the fourth quarter of 2022. 
  4. Advanced Plastic Surgery Institute and Med Spa in Gilbert, Ariz., is a 7,500-square-foot plastic surgery ASC. It will feature three operating rooms and is slated to open the first quarter of 2023. 
  5. Apex Heart and Vascular Center in Glendale, Ariz., is an 8,098-square-foot cardiology catheterization laboratory with two operating rooms. The ASC is breaking ground in April and is slated to open in the first quarter of 2023. 
  6. Texas Cardiovascular Center in Amarillo is a 30,310-square-foot cardiology catheterization lab and ASC. The ASC features three operating rooms and is slated to open in the second quarter of 2023. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast